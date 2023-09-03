Normally, the football team takes center stage during a home opener, but for South Haven’s game on Aug. 24, hot, steamy weather conditions took center stage.
Despite the unseasonably hot weather that Southwest Michigan endured Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 23-24, the game went on as scheduled with South Haven’s varsity football team captured a close 21-20 victory of Dowagiac in the Rams’ home opener, Thursday, Aug. 24.
“As far as the heat, we did everything we could to keep the kids out of the heat and calm,” South Haven football head coach Mark Eddy said. “We stressed hydration at least 24 hours prior. Additionally, Coach Smiley emphasized “eating” your water. Which means eating melons, cucumbers, and other similar fruits and vegetables. We had ice bags and cold towels to help keep the heat down during the game. Our fitness and well as our approach to hydration helped with our success.”
While football teams throughout the area, including Bangor canceled their games due to the threat of severe thunderstorms and unusually high temperatures and humidity that brought the heat index during the day to 108 degrees during the day,
South Haven beat the odds by postponing its start time to 8 p.m. It also helped that severe weather went north and south of South Haven sparing the area from rain and thunderstorms.
The Grand Rapids area wasn’t so lucky however. The exceedingly high temperatures coupled with a cold front that moved in from the West fueled an E1 tornado that swept through the area causing extensive damage. In all seven tornadoes were recorded across Michigan.
But South Haven was amazingly spared, keeping the game on track.
But it wasn’t easy on football players, the band or the fans.
For any football game to begin, MHSAA rules dictate that the heat index needs to drop below 90 degrees. To monitor the situation, Chelsea Bellis, athletic trainer for South Haven High School sports through Bronson Hospital used a measuring device to keep track of the heat index prior to the start of the game. By 8 p.m., the device measured the heat index at 88.2 degrees, prompting officials to begin kick-off at approximately 8:30 p.m.
South Haven was behind by 15 points with the Chieftains building up a 21-6 lead in the third quarter. That’s when quarterback Brady Dannenburg ran into the end-zone on a 5-yard run to narrow the scoring gap to 21-14. He then ran into the end zone with less than two minutes left in the game to tie the game. Xavion Harrington then scored on the 2-point conversion to put the final score at 21-20.
South Haven Coach Mark Eddy gave a lot of credit to Dowagiac’s football team and coach for a game well played.
“First, I say that Caoch Davis and his guys played an excellent game, They were out-playing us early in the game,” Eddy said.
“For the most part we played solid defense,” Eddy went on to say. “Unfortunately, we gave up two big plays. One early in the first quarter and one late in the second. In the third we got a quick stop on defense, but we were unable to mount a good drive. Then Dowagiac put together their best drive for their third score.”
That’s when the Rams began to begin momentum on offense.
“On our next possession we started to put a drive together,” Eddy said. “With a mix of passes and run capped by a long a physical run by Xavion Harrington, it seemed to be the tipping point. We gained momentum at that point. We finished the drive with a short touchdown run and another run for our 2-point conversion.
Dowagiac responded by trying to mount their offense for the next drive but stalled.
“On their next possession they started to drive the football, but Parker Williamson stripped the ball away and Jacob Bosma made the recovery at the 15-yard line,” Eddy said. “At this point, it was the fourth quarter and there was 6:30 on the clock. We went on an 11-play drive and Brady Dannenberg scored with 1:30 left. We scored on our 2-point conversion to take the lead. We were able to stop them on fourth down and then kneel in victory formation.”