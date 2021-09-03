After suffering a season-opening 50-37 loss, Aug. 27th to Watervliet, South Haven rebounded on Thursday to even their record to 1-1 with a lopsided victory over Coloma.
The Rams impressed the home fans at Ratcliffe Field with a 62-0 shutout over the visiting Comets.
"It was a great win; Much improved discipline, for the most part, and enthusiasm from last week," South Haven varsity football coach Mark Eddy said.
With enthusiastic support from the high school cheerleaders and cheering section clad in Hawaiian-themed attire, the Rams got on the scoreboard early in the first quarter with a quarterback hand-off to Xavion Harrington, who ran the ball to the goal post to put South Haven up 6-0. A conversion by Trent Till upped the Rams' score to 8-0. Ray Woodall found pay dirt for the Rams five minutes later with a 55-yard run. He then ran the ball into the end zone again for a successful conversion to up South Haven's lead to 16-0.
The Rams earned two more touchdowns in the second quarter from Justin Frazier and Woodall. After halftime South Haven scored three more touchdowns - two from Trent Till and one from Titus Davis. Woodall then sealed the win for the Rams with one more TD in the fourth.
South Haven racked up an impressive 419 passing and rushing yards in the game. Till led the Rams in rushing with 186 yards, followed by Davis with 72 and Woodall with 67. Quarterback Cameron Schinck completed six of 16 passes for 53 yards. Jamie Rocha accumulated 40 yards in four carries.
On defense, Jacobie Bonds led the Rams with 8 tackles (7 unassisted). He was followed by Justin Frazier with 5 tackles and Jason Zielke and Davis with 4 each.