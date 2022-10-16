South Haven’s football team capped Homecoming week with a victory over Watervliet.
The Rams defeated the Panthers 22-14 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference game.
“The boys played with tremendous effort and poise,” South Haven Coach Mark Eddy said. “Hats off to Watervliet, they gave all we could handle. We’d also like to thank the students and community. They provided a lot of positive energy.”
South Haven got on the scoreboard first late in the first quarter when Bryce Norman ran into the end zone following a 15-play, 75-yard scoring drive by the Rans. The two-point conversion was made by Brady Dannenberg to put the Rams up 8-0.
Dannenberg followed up with the Rams’ second TD in the second quarter. A conversion pass from Dannenberg to Norman gave the Rams two additional points, improving the team’s lead to 16-0.
However, Watervliet responded several minutes later with quarterback Tyson Williams’ pass to Wyatt Epple, to put the Panthers on the scored, but still trailing 16-6 going into halftime.
The third quarter of the game proved crucial for the Rams when Williams passed again to Epple who ran into the end zone. The Panthers made good on the conversion to tighten South Haven’s lead to just two points, 16-14.
The Rams remained staunch on defense throughout most of the final quarter of play, but with 2:55 left on the clock, Dannenberg ran into the endzone following a 10-play, 97-yard scoring drive to give South Haven the 22-14 victory.
Dannenberg led the Rams in rushing with 160 yards, followed by Xavion Harrington with 75 yards.
Harrington led the defense with 6 tackles, followed by Parker Williamson and Dannenberg with 4, each, and Bryce Norman with 3. Harrington and Parker also had an interception, apiece.