Coming off a 42-27 victory over BCS rival Berrien Springs on Feb. 11, South Haven’s varsity girls basketball team was hoping to celebrate senior night, Tuesday, with another win.
But the Allegan Tigers managed to squeeze by the Rams in a non-conference matchup by a mere three points, 35-32.
The loss put the Rams’ record at 4-12 for the season.
In the game against the Shamrocks, the Rams capitalized on a strong scoring second quarter to pick up a league victory. The game started with South Haven ahead by a basket, 7-5, at the end of the first quarter. They continued to outshoot Berrien Springs in the second stanza to end the first half, ahead, 21-10.
South Haven continued to stay well ahead of the Shamrocks to win the contest by 15 points.
Faith Lewis led the Rams in scoring with 13 points. She was followed by Sandra Bermejo with 10 nd Molly Versput with 7. A total of six South Haven players scored points in the game.