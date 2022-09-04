South Haven’s varsity football team picked up its first victory of the season against Dowagiac, Aug. 25.
The Rams defeated the Chieftains, 24-7, in the season opener at Chris Taylor Alumni Field in Dowagiac.
“I thought the kids played hard, stayed sharp,” said Rams Coach Mark Eddy. “Our defense played a solid game. They swarmed to the ball. They handled all the adjustments based on Dowagiac’s offense as well as our adjustments and substitutions. The offense was physical and played a solid game. I felt we controlled the tempo and physicality of the game.”
South Haven got on the scoreboard first with a touchdown by Xavion Harrington in the first quarter to put the score at 6-0. The Rams’ second TD came at the close of the first quarter with a run by Justin Frazier who fumbled, but teammate Landon Sutherland recovered the ball and ran into the end zone. A successful conversion pass from Frazier to Parker Williamson put the score at 14-0.
The Rams kept their scoring drive going in the second quarter with another TD by Frazier and a conversion run by Bryce Norman to up South Haven’s lead to 22-0.
Dowagiac responded several minutes later with its first and only touchdown of the game to put the score at 22-7. The Rams then earned their final score when Elliot Williamson earned a safety by blocking a punt to extend the Rams’ lead to 24-7.
Bryce Norman led the Rams in rushing with 68 yards, followed by Xavion Harrington with 63, Brady Dannenberg with 59 and Frazier with 40.
Jamison Cuttino led the Rams on defense with 9 tackles. Frazier followed with 7, and Norman and Simon Hiatt with 6, each.