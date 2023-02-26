South Haven varsity basketball team gave the hometown fans at Winterfest something to cheer about by defeating Fennville 46-34, Friday, Feb. 17. The game started out even at the end of the first quarter with the score tied, 7-7. The Rams, however, revved up their game in the second quarter, outscoring the BlackHawks, 19-10, to go into halftime with a comfortable 26-17 lead. South Haven extended its lead in the third quarter, once again outscoring Fennville 18-9 to seal the victory, even though the BlackHawks outscored the Rams 8-2 in the final stanza.
Demonta Hudson led the Rams with 14 points, followed by Raymond Parks with 11.
The Rams traveled to Constantine, Tuesday, Feb. 21, where they extended their win streak to five games in a row by defeating the Falcons, 49-42. The victory put the Rams’ overall record to 15-4 for the season. As of Tuesday they were second place with a 5-3 record in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore division. Watervliet remained undefeated in first place with a 9-0 record.