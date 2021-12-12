South Haven's varsity wrestling team opened its season, Wednesday, Dec. 8, by traveling to Kalamazoo for a quad meet.
The Rams, who are rebuilding their ranks this year after capturing a district team championship last year and sending 10 wrestlers to the individual regional tournament — three of whom went on to earn All-State honors — lost to Kalamazoo Central, 57-18, but went on to defeat Mattawan, 48-16.
A number of the individual matches for the quad were won or lost by forfeit for all three teams, which is somewhat usual for the beginning of the wrestling season for most squads.
“We knew it would be a tough start, as we looked to strengthen our schedule this season,” South Haven Coach Brad Adamson said. “We will focus on filling some of the holes in our lineup over the next few weeks, as wrestlers are permitted to get down to their respective weight classes. We are a young team this year, which brings a bit of a learning curve, however we are extremely excited about the potential this group has and are looking forward to some of the upcoming competition dates.”
Some of those tough matches await the Rams this month. Wednesday, they will travel to Grand Haven, before gearing up for their own invitational on Dec. 18 and a tournament at Lakeshore on Dec. 22, where they will compete against Lancers, who are ranked No. 5 in Division 2. At the Lakeshore tournament, the Rams will also get to see two other state-ranked teams compete — Lowell, ranked No. 1 in Division 2, and Dundee, ranked No. 1 in Division 3.
Kalamazoo Central 57
South Haven 18
135: Mason Current, SH, d. LaDanien Shelton, 14-13; 140: Caleb Geldner, KC, won by forfeit; 145: Alex Dolislager, KC, p. Jose Garcia, 38 seconds; 152: Ray Woodall, SH, d. Daniel Zamora, 9-3; 160: Wyatt Weller, KC, tf Roderic Yelding, 16-1, 5:48; 171: Brian White, KC, p. Dagen Nelson, 44 seconds; 189: Rashawn Terrell, KC, won by forfeit; Drashawn Snell, KC, won by forfeit; 285: Felimon Saucedo, SH, p. Javaughn Mathews, 1:54; 103: Colton Stoll, KC, p. Lex Specchio, 1:37; 112: Ronaldo Vergara, SH, p. Henry Huynh, 2:22; 119: Rohan Marion, KC, md. Osvaldo Vergara, 12-4; 125: Nasir Spurlock, KC, p. Mikey Yeldin, 3:51; 130: Tyler Start, KC, won by forfeit
South Haven 48
Mattawan 16
140: Double forfeit; 145: Jose Garcia, SH, won by forfeit; 152: Ray Woodall, SH, p. Austin Smith, 3:02; 160: Roderic Yelding, SH, won by forfeit; 171: Dagen Nelson, SH, won by forfeit; 189: Colby Klinger, M, won by forfeit; 215: Double forfeit; 285: James Campbell, M. p. Felimon Saucedo, 19 seconds; 103: Lex Specchio, SH, won by forfeit; 112: Ronaldo Vergara, SH, won by forfeit; 119: Osvaldo Vergara, SH, won by forfeit; 125: Connor Steensma, M, md. Mikey Yelding, 10-0; 130: Double forfeit; 135: Mason Current, SH, won by forfeit
JV results
Several South Haven wrestlers earned victories at the quad meet at Kalamazoo Central. They are Logan Lash, Ciara Nelson, Robbie Knight, Brady Nivens, Allen Dubley and Alex Aguayo.