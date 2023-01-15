Limiting Lawton to only 11 points in the second half while going on a 25-point scoring spree in the fourth quarter helped give South Haven an easy at-home 53-30 victory, Tuesday, Jan. 10.
But the lopsided score didn’t really tell the story, according to Rams Coach Ryne Hagerty.
“The game was tight for the first three quarters with the Rams clinging to a 28-23 lead going into the fourth quarter,” he said.
The game started with South Haven leading by a slight 11-8 margin by the end of the first quarter. At the half, the Rams were only ahead by the slim margin of 21-19. They extended their lead to 28-23 by the end of the third quarter, while shutting down the Blue Devils’ offense, and then went on the scoring drive at the final stanza to outshoot Lawton 25-7 to win the Southwest Athletic Conference contest.
Raymond Parks led South Haven on offense with a game-high 22 points, while Brady Dannenberg scored 10 points.
Bangor 62
Holland Black River 60
Bangor’s varsity boys basketball team won a hard-fought overtime victory, this past Tuesday, Jan. 10, over Holland Black River. Senior captains Jeffrey Howell and Artavius Jackson led the way in scoring for Bangor with 19 and 16 points, respectively, while sophomore Malik Jeffries added 10 points. Forwards Yrral Campbell and Tyler Caruso also chipped in 7 points, each. The victory improved the Vikings’ record to 4-3, overall.