South Haven varsity boys basketball team finished its first season in the Southwestern Athletic Conference with runner-up honors.
The Rams compiled a 7-3 league record to finish second in the Lakeshore Division behind Watervliet, which racked up a perfect 10-0 record. Allegan came in third place; Bridgman, fourth; Fennville, fifth and Coloma, sixth.
Overall, South Haven put together a 17-5 record in the regular season, defeating Coloma 46-34 on March 2 and falling in double-overtime to Berrien Springs, 66-59, on Feb. 28.
The Rams couldn’t keep their momentum going, however, in last week’s post-season play.
South Haven received a bye in the opening round of the Division 3 District tournament at Hamilton, and then faced the host team in the semi-final game, losing 48-33.