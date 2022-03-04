South Haven's varsity basketball team ended its regular season, Thursday, with a convincing 84-35 non-league victory over Covert. The Rams, who have struggled throughout the regular season, ended it with a 5-15 record. Covert, who has struggled, too, compiled a 2-16 regular season record. The two teams now enter post-season play with the Rams hosting Coloma at home, Monday, at 7 p.m., in a Division 2 district opener, while Covert, who received a bye in its Division 4 district opener, faces the winner of the Gobles-Kalamazoo Heritage game at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday at Lawrence High School.
Rams end season on winning note
Becky Kark
