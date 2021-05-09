South Haven softball lost a tough double-header at Kalamazoo Central Tuesday afternoon.
The Lady Rams battled the Lady Maroon Giants pitch for pitch but some untimely miscues by the Rams in both games enabled Central to squeeze out both wins of the doubleheader by the scores of 4-2 and 2-1.
In game one, South Haven made it exciting by rallying in the top of the seventh inning but fell just short by stranding the the tying runs on base. Many Rams found it tough going with making solid contact against the Central pitcher. Getting into the hit column were Olivia Wiley as well as Kamryn and Jordyn Holland.
“Senior pitching ace Lexie Young was the losing pitcher but she pitched a great game, well enough to win,” Rams Coach Wilma Wilson said. Young gave up only one earned run along with striking out 9.
The 2-1 loss in game two was similar to the opening game. The young Rams who start 4 freshman and 2 sophomores, made it close again but hits were hard to come by. South Haven rallied late but left the tying run on base in the top of the seventh only to fall a run short. Sophomore pitcher Kadyn Hoyt was efficient on the mound by scattering 6 hits and walking one Lady Maroon Giant.
Olivia Wiley and Jordyn Holland each had a pair of hits for the Rams along with a single by Hannah Kaczmarek.