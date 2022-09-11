South Haven's varsity football team hosted its first competition of the season, Friday, Sept. 9, at Ratcliffe Field, falling 18-12 to Delton-Kellogg. The Rams are competing in a new conference this year, the Southwestern Athletic Conference. Delton-Kellogg is the first team in the league that the Rams have faced so far this year. The Rams opened the season with a victory over Dowagiac and a loss to Forest Hills Eastern. Their record now stands at 1-2 for the season.
South Haven's two touchdowns in Friday's game were scored by quarterback Brady Dannenberg.
Ram fans amassed for Friday's game, the first home game of the season for South Haven while upgrades are being completed at Ratcliffe Field.
The Rams will be at home once again, Friday, Sept. 16, when they host Lawton. Lawton is part of the Southwestern Athletic Conference along with Delton-Kellogg. The league consists of a number of teams throughout Southwest Michigan.
The SAC consists of three divisions for several sports – baseball, softball, volleyball, boys and girls basketball. The divisions are the Lakeshore (Allegan, Bridgman, Coloma, Fennville, South Haven and Watervliet), the Central (Delton-Kellogg, Galesburg-Augusta, Gobles, Holland Black River, Martin and Saugatuck), and the Valley (Constantine, Kalamazoo Hackett, Kalamazoo Christian, Lawton, Parchment and Schoolcraft).
The football divisions are as follows: Lakeshore (Allegan, Coloma, Constantine, Kalamazoo United, Parchment, South Haven and Watervliet) and Valley (Delton, Galesburg-Augusta, Lawton, Saugatuck and Schoolcraft). Bridgman, Fennville, Gobles and Martin play in an 8-man football league.