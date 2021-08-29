South Haven’s girls varsity golf team opened the 2021-22 BCS Conference season with a third-place finish.
The league’s first jamboree of the season took place this past Monday at HawksHead Links, just north of South Haven in Casco Township.
Perennial conference leaders Kalamazoo Christian and Kalamazoo Hackett Prep took first and second place, respectively, while South Haven settled for third place, seven strokes behind Hackett.
The Rams’ leading golfer, Sydney Barnes and Kylie Gernaat of Kalamazoo Christian, each medaled at the jamboree, with 46 strokes apiece. Barnes’ teammate Samantha Bocock tied for third with a 48, along with Ellie Christian of Hackett and a golfer from Schoolcraft, whose last name was not listed in the results. The Rams’ Hannah Kaczmarek also finished in the Top 10, tying with three other golfers for seventh place with 52 strokes.
Results from the meet follow:
Teams: 1. Kalamazoo Christian, 207; 2. Kalamazoo Hackett Prep, 210; 3. South Haven, 217; 4. Schoolcraft, 223; 5. Comstock, 335; Michigan Lutheran did not play.
Individual top 10 results:
1. Sydney Barnes of South Haven and Kylie Gernaat of Kalamazoo Christian, 46; 3. Samantha Bocock of South Haven, Ellie Christian of Hackett and Amelia of Schoolcraft, 48; 6. Anna Peterson, Schoolcraft, 49; 7. Hannah Kaczmarek of South Haven, Maggie DeJong of Kalamazoo Christian, Jordyn Bonnemal of Kalamazoo Christian and Ellia Kandow of Hacket, 52.
In early season action, the Rams took part in the 18-hole invitational hosted by Zeeland East on Aug. 19 and finished in fifth place out of eight teams.
“This event is made up of large school districts, and us,” South Haven Coach Barry Shanley said. “We love it. We finished fifth out of eight teams, just missing fourth place. Not bad against schools that are up to three times our size.”
Senior captain Sydney Barnes finished in second place out of 40 golfers, with 80 strokes. Hannah Kaczmarek was the other golfer from South Haven who finished in the top 10. “Last year at this event she shot a 94; Thursday a 92,” Shanley remarked, also lauding Samantha Bocock’s finish.
“Samantha last year shot a 130; Thursday, a 98. Thirty-two strokes lower.”
Newcomer Hannah DeVries shot a 142, while Jocelynn Wolfe shot a 148.
DeVries had only started playing golf for the Rams eight days before the invitational at Zeeland East. “Most new players average 175,” Shanley said. “And Jocelynn, a relatively new player in varsity matches shot a 148, also lower than what you would expect for a newer player.”