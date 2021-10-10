A South Haven golfer who finished first at the recent KVA conference golf championship tournament will be headed to the Division 4 state finals this month.
Senior Sydney Barnes qualified for the state finals after finishing third, individually, at the regional tournament, Oct. 4, at Milham Park Golf Course in Kalamazoo.
Barnes scored a 90 on the course, only two strokes behind the winner, Andria Diemer of Grandville Calvin Christian, who came in first with a score of 88. She was followed by second-place finisher Kayla Collins of Grand Rapids Northpointe Christian, who shot an 89.
“Sydney Barnes finished third out of the 54 players,” South Haven coach Barry Shanley said. “She is only the third South Haven female golfer to qualify for the state finals as an individual. This will mean that Sydney will have played two consecutive years in the state finals, capping-off the greatest season and career by a South Haven female golfer in school history.”
The state finals will take place Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16, at the Forest Akers East Golf Course at Michigan State University in East Lansing.
After qualifying for the state tournament last year as a team, the Rams this year settled for a fifth-place finish at the regional competition.
Kalamazoo Christian won the tournament with a score of 394. They were followed by Grandville Calvin Christian with 400 and Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic Prep with 412. South Haven finished the day with a 430.
“Not our best day and some 38 strokes above our average,” Shanley said. “All the teams had much higher scores, primarily because it was chilly and raining off and on, sometimes a mist, sometimes more...In our case, we also had the putting woes. We had to have wasted at least 20 shots on the greens.”
Individually, South Haven sophomore Hannah Kaczmarek finished with a 102, Samantha Bocock with a 106, and the fourth score for the Rams was newcomer to golf, sophomore Samantha Beeney, with a 132.