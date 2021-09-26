The South Haven varsity girls golf team earned another second-place finish in a KVA jamboree.
The latest runner-up honors, hosted by Comstock, happened Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Eastern Hills Golf Club.
Kalamazoo Christian, which has been leading the conference all season, finished first with 179 strokes. The Rams came in second with 198, defeating for the second time this season Kalamazoo Hackett Prep, which settled for third with 209. Schoolcraft was fourth with 222, Comstock, fifith, 266; and Michigan Lutheran, sixth, with 279.
South Haven’s Sydney Barnes medaled at the jamboree with 41 strokes. Also finishing in the top 10 for South Haven was Samantha Bocock, who finished sixth with 49.
The Rams’ second-place
honors meant another tie with Hackett.
“Friday’s final jamboree of the season will determine who finishes second for the season,” said South Haven Coach Barry Shanley, referring to the Sept. 24th competition. (Results will be on this week’s Tribune website).
Shanley was pleased with the progress the Rams have made this season, pointing out the top 10 finishes by Barnes and Bocock at Eastern Hills, along with the performance by Jocelynn Wolfe.
“She has come down 16 strokes for 9 holes from earlier in the season,” he said. “This is just the greatest group of girls who are all very close with each other and who all are having the most fun. They’re goofy and easily amused, but just the greatest group.”
The Rams second-place finish at Eastern Hills came on the heels of the annual Tullymore Invitational hosted by Big Rapids, Sept. 20.
“Tullymore is the No. 1-ranked resort course in Michigan,” Shanley said. “In the past the best finish for us has been 11th place. There are usually 16 teams, 14 of whom are large school districts. Monday, the girls finished fifth. And out of 90 players, South Haven had two who medaled. Sydney Barnes was fifth and Hannah Kaczmarek was 13th.”