With its second Kalamazoo Valley Association league jamboree finished the South Haven girls varsity golf team moved up to second place in the standings.
The Rams were tied along with Hackett Prep last week behind front-runner Kalamazoo Christian.
Individually, South Haven’s Sydney Barnes led the conference with an average of 44.5, followed by both Jordy Bonnema of Kalamazoo Christian and Haley Earles of Schoolcraft, in second, with a 46.5 average, apiece.
Also in the top ten rankings for South Haven were Hannah Kaczmarek, at No. 6, with a 47.5 average, and Samantha Bocock, No. 8, with a 51.5 average.
Results of the second KVA jamboree, hosted by Schoolcraft at the States Golf Course, Sept. 3, follow:
Team results:1. Kalamazoo Christian, 190; 2. South Haven, 194; 3. Kalamazoo Hackett, 195; 4. Schoolcraft, 215; 5. Comstock, 283; 6. Michigan Lutheran, 310.
Individual Top 10 results: 1. Jordyn Bonnema, Kalamazoo Christian; 2. Sydney Barnes and Hannah Kaczmarek, South Haven, 43 (tie); 4. Haley Earless, Schoolcraft, 45; 5. Ellie Christian/Kalamazoo Hackett, 46; 6. Kylie Gernaat, Kalamazoo Christian, 47; 7. Cameron Noblis, Kalamazoo Hackett, nd Josie Russell, Kalamazoo Christian, 48 (tie); 9. Ella Kandow, Kalamazoo Hackett, 49; 10. Theresa Keyte, Kalamazoo Hackett, 52.