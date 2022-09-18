South Haven’s varsity girls golf team came in fourth place at the Sturgis invitational, Sept. 9. The Rams competed against six teams and compiled a combined score of 459. The Rams’ lead golfer Hannah Kaczmarek placed seventh, overall, with a 104. Team scores follow: Sturgis, 412; Portage Central, 426; Stevensville Lakeshore, 427; South Haven, 456; Otsego, 465; Dowagiac, 473.
In previous action, the Rams traveled to Indian Lake Hills golf course, Sept. 7, for a Southwestern Athletic Conference jamboree. The Rams placed fifth overall out of a field of 8 teams. Kaczmarek finished in second place out of 48 players with a score of 41. Kalamazoo Christian finished in first place followed by Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic in second place. Dowagiac finished third; Cassopolis, fourth; South Haven, fifth; Michigan Lutheran, sixth; Schoolcraft, seventh; and Comstock, eighth.