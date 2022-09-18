SH golf Hannah Kaczmarek

South Haven golfer Hannah Kaczmarek focuses on her next shot on the green during a match earlier this season at Beeches golf course in South Haven. Kaczmarek finished second, overall, during a Southwestern Athletic Conference jamboree, Sept. 7th.

 Photo by Tom Renner

South Haven’s varsity girls golf team came in fourth place at the Sturgis invitational, Sept. 9. The Rams competed against six teams and compiled a combined score of 459. The Rams’ lead golfer Hannah Kaczmarek placed seventh, overall, with a 104. Team scores follow: Sturgis, 412; Portage Central, 426; Stevensville Lakeshore, 427; South Haven, 456; Otsego, 465; Dowagiac, 473.

In previous action, the Rams traveled to Indian Lake Hills golf course, Sept. 7, for a Southwestern Athletic Conference jamboree. The Rams placed fifth overall out of a field of 8 teams. Kaczmarek finished in second place out of 48 players with a score of 41. Kalamazoo Christian finished in first place followed by Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic in second place. Dowagiac finished third; Cassopolis, fourth; South Haven, fifth; Michigan Lutheran, sixth; Schoolcraft, seventh; and Comstock, eighth.