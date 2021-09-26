A last-second touchdown by South Haven’s varsity football team propelled them to a 36-26 BCS victory over Buchanan, Friday, Sept. 17 at Ratcliffe Field.
“The Ram football team was resilient on Friday night. They respond to every adverse situation,” South Haven Coach Mark Eddy said.
The Rams got their final score courtesy of an interception by Damon Jackson at South Haven’s 26-yard line. With just seconds left on the clock, he ran 74 yards into the end zone to put the finishing touch on South Haven’s third victory in a row.
The Bucs got on the scoreboard first in the game, hitting pay dirt in the first quarter. The Rams responded less than two minutes later with a 61-yard run by Jackson to put the score at 7-6 in favor of Buchanan.
The Ram offense came alive once again toward the end of the first quarter on a two-yard run into the end zone by Trent Till. The successful two-point conversion by Ray Woodall put the lead in favor of South Haven 14-7.
Till found the end zone again shortly after the start of the second quarter with a 78-yard run. A conversion courtesy of Till to Jackson put the score at 22-7.
The Bucs’ offense regrouped with a Legault pass to Jack Ruth to put the score at 22-13. Buchanan went on to kick two field goals, while the Rams responded with a touchdown to end the first half ahead, 30-19.
Buchanan scored another touchdown with less than a minute left in the third to chip away at South Haven’s 30-26 lead, but came no closer. The game ended with a fifth South Haven TD by Jackson to put the final score at 36-26.
Eddy was pleased with the effort put forth by both the offense and defense.
“The Rams amassed over 400 yards of offense. Most of those yards were on the ground behind another solid performance of the offensive line,” Eddy said. “The defense forced 3 turnovers and one was an interception for the score that put the game away.”
Till led the Rams with 223 yards on the ground and 53 passing yards. He was followed by Jackson with 180 yards and Woodall with 64.
Titus Davis led the Rams on defense with 6 tackles, followed by Elliott Williamson and Till with 4 and Jackson with 3.