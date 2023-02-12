South Haven’s varsity wrestling team settled for a fifth-place finish in the very competitive Southwest Athletic Conference wrestling meet, Feb. 4, with seven Rams grapplers placing in the event.
The SAC championship meet featured 13 teams. Constantine finished first of the top five teams with 244 points, followed by Martin with 186; Lawton with 166; Schoolcraft with 155.5 and South Haven with 130.5 points.
South Haven wrestlers had their work cut out for them in the SAC meet at Lawton, according to Al Arend, a sports correspondent for the Herald-Palladium. Constantine went into the meet rated No. 9 in the state in Division 3, while Martin and Lawton were rated No. 5 and No. 8, respectively in Division 4.
Three South Haven wrestlers earned second place in their weight divisions: brothers Ronaldo Vergara at 106, Osvaldo Vergara at 113 and Jeremy Rowland at 150. Two Rams grapplers came in third place in their weight divisions: Zayden Rowland at 126 and Felimon Saucedo at 285; while Lex Specchio and Mikey Yelding came in fourth place in the 120 and 144 weight classes, respectively.
Results from the SAC championship meet follow for South Haven:
Team results
1. Constantine, 244; 2. Martin, 186; 3. Lawton, 166; 4. Schoolcraft, 155.5; 5. South Haven, 130.5; 6. Delton-Kellogg, 73.5; 7. Allegan, 42; 8. Gobles, 38; 9. Watervliet, 29; 10. Galesburg-Augusta, 24; 11. Coloma, 23; 12. Parchment, 22; 13. Fennville, 2.5.
South Haven medal winners
106 – Ronaldo Vergara, second place. Vergara, with a record of 24-3, received a bye in the first round. In the quarterfinal, he pinned Corban Antolovich of Delton-Kellogg in 54 seconds. In the semifinal, he won by technical fall over Devin Doorlag of Gobles. He then proceeded to the finals where he lost to Logan Gilbert of Martin in a major decision to settle for runner-up honors.
113 – Osvaldo Vergara, second place. Vergara, with a record of 27-6, received a bye in the first round. In the quarterfinal match he pinned Aaron Wilks of Galesburg-Augusta in 15 seconds. He then won a major decision in the semifinal round over Kristian Heighton of Martin to advance to the finals where he lost, in a major decision, to Austin Garcia of Lawton to end up in second place.
120 – Lex Specchio, fourth place. After losing to Jayce Ritchie of Martin in the first round, Specchio, with a record of 15-20, entered the consolation round bracket where he defeated Micah Martin of Delton-Kellogg, along with Dakota Packard of South Haven, before entering the consolation semi-final round where he won by forefeit over Jayce Ritchie of Martin before settling for a fourth-place finish in the consolation finals with a 6-1 decision by Calib Lipscomb of Schoolcraft.
126 – Zayden Rowland, third place. Rowland, with a record of 28-13, received a bye in the first round and then defeated Kam Smith of Watervliet in a 7:26 fall in the quarterfinal. In the semifinal round, however, he was defeated by Bear Geibe of Constantine, putting Rowland in the consolation bracket, where he pinned Victer Ruimveld of Lawton in 4:53 and went on to capture third place with a pin over Devin Wilsen of Parchment in 2:06.
144 – Mikey Yelding, fourth place. With a record of 26-15, Yelding received a bye in the first round. He then went on to pin Cody Priest of Schoolcraft in 2:50 in the quarterfinal match. However, in the semifinal round, he was defeated by Brody Jones of Constantine, putting Yelding in the consolation bracket. He regrouped and defeated Trenton Mansfield of Gobles, 7-5, before settling for fourth place after being pinned in the consolation finals by Jack Bagwell of Martin.
150 – Jeremy Rowland, second place. With a record of 32-9, Rowland received a bye in the first round and went on to pin Will Tange of Allegan in 1:38 seconds in the quarterfinals. He then won a major decision over Koltin Gross of Constantine in the semi-finals before settling for runner-up honors in the finals after being pinned by Mason Mansfield of Gobles in 3:49 seconds.
285 – Felimon Saucedo, third place. During the first round, Saucedo (23-9) pinned Nicholas Graves of Gobles in 1:01 to advance to the quarterfinal match where he pinned Mitchell Swift of Delton-Kellogg in 2:44. During the semifinal match, Bennett VandenBerg of Constantine pinned Saucedo in 3:55 to send him to the consolation round where he pinned Hayden Crouch of Schoolcraft in 1:53 and went on to win the consolation finals after pinning Max Bleeker of Martin in 2:32 seconds.