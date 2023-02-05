A first-quarter scoring spurt helped lead South Haven’s boys varsity basketball team to a 44-41 victory over Kalamazoo Hackett Prep this past Tuesday.
The victory marked the third win in a row for the Rams, after they defeated Allegan, Jan. 27, 50-43, and Three Rivers, Jan. 24, 53-40.
During this past Tuesday’s home game against Hackett, the Rams jumped out to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. Hackett, however, came alive in the second quarter to outscore the Rams 13-11, to send both teams into halftime with South Haven leading 23-17.
Third-quarter play proved interesting with both teams only managing 8 points each on offense, to put the score at 31-25. Even though the Irish managed to outscore the Rams 16-13 in the final quarter, the Rams held on to their original lead to win the game by a three-point margin.
Parker Williams led the Rams on offense with 11 points, followed by Demonta Hudson with 9 points.
The victory over Hackett improved the Rams’ overall record to 10-3.