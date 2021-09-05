South Haven went 1-1 at a tri-meet it hosted last Tuesday against Watervliet and Lake Michigan Catholic.
The Rams opened the meet against the Panthers, who they had defeated Saturday in the Watervliet Invitational, but Tuesday’s match belonged to the Panthers, who won in two sets, 25-14, 25-19.
South Haven regrouped against Lake Michigan Catholic and went on to win in two sets, 25-12, 25.18.
On Saturday, Aug. 28, the Rams traveled to Watervliet to compete in the Panthers invitational and advanced to the championship round before losing to Schoolcraft.