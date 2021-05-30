The South Haven Lady Ram Soccer team defeated Michigan Lutheran this past week, 7-0, to earn a share of the BCS Conference championship.
South Haven opened the scoring with 17:51 left in the first half when Lorraine Young scored from a scramble, assisted by Jina Patel. The Rams added a second goal with 12:21 left in the first half when Zia Aldana buried a shot into an open net off an assist by Tania Villegas. The Rams maintained a majority of the possession throughout the first half, but the half ended with South Haven up 2-0.
The defense of Blanca Gonzalez, Faith Lewis, Kenzie Perjesi and Daisy Thomas kept the pressure off goal keeper Abbie Russell, with Russell ranging out to control long ball attempts by Michigan Lutheran.
South Haven opened the scoring in the second half with a goal by Patel that was assisted by Aldana at the 33:35 mark. South Haven continued to control the play and apply pressure throughout the second half, adding three goals by Lucy Ryan and another goal by Patel. Patel and Aleena Key added assists in the second half.
The Lady Rams finished the league season with a record of 9-1. The Rams scored 81 goals against their conference opponents, while yielding only 7 goals, according to Assistant Coach Paul Fitton. The Rams had 14 wins, 3 ties and 3 losses heading into district play at Otsego on Thursday May 27.
In earlier play, South Haven added two wins on Saturday May 22 when Hartford and Watervliet came to visit for the South Haven round robin invitational. South Haven took home the trophy, defeating Watervliet 8-0 and defeating Hartford 9-1.
“The defense was solid and gave up few good scoring chances,” Fitton said. Patel led the scoring with 6 goals and 2 assists, followed by Keh with 3 goals and 1 assist, Tania Villegas with 2 goals and 2 assists, Ryan and Aldana each with 2 goals, and Lorraine Young and Talena Stegman each adding 1 goal.