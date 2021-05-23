South Haven’s varsity girls soccer team improved their BCS conference record to 8-1 with an 8-0 shutout over Berrien Springs last Wednesday.
Lucy Ryan opened the scoring for the Rams with a header just a little over two minutes into the game off a cross from Zia Aldana. Tania Villegas added a second goal eight minutes later off of a pass from Jina Patel. Patel put South Haven up 3 to 0 at the 27:12 mark of the first period, with the goal being assisted by Ryan.
South Haven continued to pressure Berrien Springs, but did not score again until the 14:02 mark when Patel guided a rocket of a cross from Aldana into the goal. Ryan added an unassisted goal before half-time, making the half-time score 5-0. Ryan scored all three second half goals, with the first goal assisted by Daisy Thomas. The game ended halfway through the second half when South Haven went up 8 to 0.
”The defense of Kenzie Perjesi, Blanca Gonzalez, Faith Lewis and Daisy Thomas completely controlled the Berrien Springs offense, allowing no shots on goal,” Rams Assistant Coach Paul Fitton said.
In earlier action, the Rams traveled to Covert last Monday to compete in another BCS conference match and went on to defeat the Bulldogs 13-0.
“Covert did not quit and competed hard until the game was stopped at halftime,” Fitton said.
South Haven got off to a quick start on goals by Patel and Taylor Williams in the first 6 minutes. The Rams took advantage of a much deeper bench to wear down the Bulldogs. Patel finished with 4 goals, Ryan added 3, Aleena Keh and Williams both added 2 goals, and Aldana and Faith Lewis both scored one goal. Zia Aldana led the Rams with 2 assists, while Patel, Taylor Williams, Kenzie Perjesi, Ryan and Keh each added one assist.