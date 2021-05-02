South Haven’s varsity soccer team kicked its way to two victories in a row this past week, defeating Comstock and Bridgman after suffering a loss to Holland.
The Rams started their trio of matches, April 24 by traveling to Holland.
South Haven earned the opening goal in the first half, with Lorraine Young scoring from right in front of the goal off of a nice pass from Taylor Williams. Early in the second half Tania Villegas scored off a left-footed shot into the upper corner, again assisted by Taylor Williams.
But, the deeper Holland bench began to wear down the Lady Rams, with Holland replying with four goals later in the second half. South Haven played with no subs.
“The team gave a great effort, but Holland took advantage of the short handed Rams to walk away with a 4 – 2 victory,” said South Haven Assistant Coach Paul Fitton.
South Haven bounced back on Monday April 26, shutting out Bridgman, 8-0, and ending the game at half-time.
“The team really shared the ball and played solid defense,” Rams Coach Benno Trenkle said. “The defense did not allow Bridgman’s offense to get any shots on goal. The offense created a lot of scoring opportunities.”
The Rams took a total of 29 shots. Taylor Williams, Lucy Phillips and Tania Villegas all scored two goals while Jina Patel and Zia Aldana each scored one to round out the scoring. Zia Aldana led the offense with three assists, while Lucy Phillips, Tania Villegas and Aleena Keh each added one assist. The defense of Daisy Thomas, Faith Lewis, Blanca Gonzalez, Kenzie Perjesi and Abbie Russell put up another strong performance.
The Rams continued their streak of league wins, Wednesday, April 28, with a 9-1 victory over Comstock at Ratcliffe Field. Comstock started quickly with a nice goal off a cross from the wing in the first minute of play. The Rams gathered themselves and appeared to score the tying goal 30 seconds later, but the referee ruled that the play was offsides. South Haven continued to apply pressure with Aleena Keh scoring off a corner from Zia Aldana to tie the score at the 34:55 mark of the first half. South Haven continued to generate scoring chances, but the teams stayed even for the next 20 minutes.
Taylor Williams broke the deadlock at the 12:40 mark of the first half, with the assist going to Aleena Keh. The Lady Rams followed up with three goals over the next 10 minutes to take a 5-1 lead at halftime. Lucy Ryan, Taylor Williams and Aleena Keh all added unassisted goals to close out the half.
The Rams scored an additional four goals to end the game at the 16:54 mark of the second half. Lucy Ryan scored a second goal, Taylor Williams scored her third goal of the game, and Zia Aldana scored twice. Jina Patel, Lucy Ryan, and Taylor Williams added assists.
Trenkle said he was very pleased with the unselfish play and the good ball movement that the Rams used after starting the game a little slowly.
The defense of Kenzie Perjesi, Tania Villegas, Faith Lewis and Daisy Thomas only gave up 2 shots during the entire game. Abbie Russell had a solid game in goal. The Rams moved to a 3–1 record in the conference, and a 5-2-1 record, overall.