Lady Luck was not on the side of the South Haven Rams varsity volleyball team during two recent matches against Holland and Bridgman.
The Rams faced the Bees, Monday, Oct. 10, in their last Southwestern Athletic Conference meet and lost in three sets, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16. They suffered a similar disappointing loss, Oct. 6 against Holland.
“We knew it would be a tough match as Bridgman is ranked 8th in Division 3,” South Haven Volleyball Coach Megan Washegesic said, regarding this past Monday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference match “Even though we lost in 3 sets, we were able to play a fast-paced match and made the Bees work for points.”
The home match versus the Bees was also Senior Night for the Rams in which the lone senior player for South Haven, Kadyn Hoyt was honored.
“Kadyn has been such a joy to coach the last three years and become the leader of the team this season and is a good role model for the younger players,” Washegesic said.
Hoyt led the team against Bridgman with 7 kills and had an ace, 8 digs and 1 block. Freshman Charlotte Knox and Molly Verseput had 5 kills, each.
“We had a good night on defense picking up tips and digging well to keep us in each set and making Bridgman have to switch things up,” Washegesic said.
In the non-conference match with Holland, Oct. 6, the Dutch defeated the Rams, 25-18, 25-11, 25-19.
“We were disappointed with our play after coming off a good win over Fennville earlier in the week,” Washegesic said. “We let our service errors and serve-receive errors get into our heads and we had difficulty pulling through it.”
Knox led the Rams offensively with 6 kills along with 3 aces, 2 blocks and 11 digs. Hoyt also had 6 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs and a block. Kamryn Holland chipped in 5 kills and an ace as well as 4 digs, while sister Taylor Holland racked up 19 assists and 7 digs.
The Rams volleyball squad will be on the road for the next five matches left in the regular season before they return home to host a Division 3 district tournament the week of Oct. 31.