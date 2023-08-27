The South Haven Varsity Volleyball Team had a strong start to their 2023 season, playing in the championship game of the gold bracket in the Officials for Kids Tournament Aug 20th.
“This team has strong leadership with 5 seniors and 2 juniors and 1 sophomore who have already earned varsity letters. Their energy and work ethic propelled the team into the final match, garnering a runner-up finish to West Michigan Aviation Academy after 3 hard fought sets (28-26, 23-25, 13-15),” said Rams Coach Wendy Spencer.
Senior setter Taylor Holland ran the offense with grit, handing out 96 assists, 15 aces, 24 digs and 4 blocks. Junior Molly Verseput led the team with 30 kills, 12 blocks and 6 aces. Returning sophomore Charlotte Knox with the killer swing put down 23 kills, 10 blocks and 19 aces (with a 91 percent serve efficiency). Back to the court is senior Dayshauna Crowley, showing up with 18 kills, 13 blocks and 7 aces. Rounding out the strong outside was senior Myraql McGee with 14 kills and 40 defensive digs. Defensive leader, Kamryn Holland was everywhere on the court, picking up 71 digs and 5 aces.
“It is a privilege to coach athletes with this much heart and work ethic,” Spencer said. “Every athlete grew today in their game and as a teammate. We had the loudest bench in the tournament. I look forward to seeing what this awesome group of girls will accomplish this season.”