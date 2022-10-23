South Haven’s varsity volleyball squad picked up four victories against Southwestern Athletic Conference teams this month.
The Rams traveled to Lawton Tuesday to compete against two other fourth-place teams in the SAC Conference – Lawton and Delton-Kellogg – and won both matches.
South Haven defeated both teams in two sets; Delton-Kellogg, 25-13, 25-19, and Lawton, 25-18, 25-19. While South Haven is in the SAC Lakeshore Division, Delton-Kellogg is in the Central Division, and Lawton in the Valley Division.
“Myraqi McGee and Molly Verseput were hot on offense, each having 12 kills,” South Haven Coach Megan Washegesic said.
Verseput also had 5 aces on serve. Freshman Charlotte Know maintained her strong presence on the court so far this season, racking up 9 kills, 6 digs and 5 aces. On defense, Kamryn Holland picked up 9 digs, while adding 6 aces and 3 kills on offense. Her sister, Taylor Holland also played a key role in the two matches with 34 assists, and 9 digs.
“We’ve been working on getting Taylor to spread the offense and utilize all her attackers and she is really starting to make it work,” Washegesic said. “Dakota Ransom, a defensive specialist, had two sweet pancake saves in the match against Delton-Kellogg and had 4 digs on the night.”
The victories over SAC Division rivals Delton-Kellogg and Lawton came on the heels of two other wins over SAC Central Division teams – Gobles and Martin – that also are not in South Haven’s division. Even so, Washegesic said playing against SAC teams that are not in the same division as the Rams is helpful for her team as a whole.
“I am a fan of the double-dual format as it gives us a chance to see other teams in the conference that we don’t play in our division,” she said.
In a similar fashion to the matches against Lawton and Delton-Kellogg, South Haven defeated Gobles, 25-13, 25-22, and struggled a bit against Martin, but eked out a victory in three sets, 25-23, 9-25, 15-7.
“Molly Verseput put down 12 kills leading the offense,” Washegesic said. “Charlotte Knox drilled 8 kills of her own as well as 9 digs and 5 aces. Kamryn Holland chipped in 5 kills, led the team in digs with 10, and had one ace. Myraql McGee had 4 kills and 9 digs of her own. Taylor Holland spread the offense with her setting and had 30 assists while also having 9 digs and 3 aces.”
The four victories put the Rams’ overall record at 16-14-2, and 2-3 in the SAC Lakeshore division.