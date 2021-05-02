South Haven’s varsity tennis team settled for a 4-4 tie with Berrien Springs in a BCS tennis match this past Monday.
No. 1 singles player Jesse Ford and No. 4 singles player Yasmin Becerra won their matches for South Haven, while the No. 3 doubles team of Kelsey Hodgman and Maggie Trowbridge, along with No. 4 doubles team of Jessica Arvizu and Samantha Vanden Berk won their matches for the Rams.
Results from the match follow:
Singles
No. 1 singles: Jesse Ford, SH, d. Betsy Mngo, 6-3, 6-2
No. 2 singles: Issabella Hertsel, BS, d. Daisy Solis, 6-1, 6-3
No. 3 singles: Madylin, BS, d. Catalina Sarco, 7-6, 6-1
No. 4 singles: Yasmin Becerra, SH, d. Danielle Gittens, 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
No. 1 doubles: Tapiwaso Chitaya and Jae Walker, BS, d. Aaliyah Williams and Summer Leadingham, 6-2, 6-2
No. 2 doubles: Jessy Hajaj and Christina Soe, BS, d. Camborley Gleason and Katherine Hartmann, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3
No. 3 doubles: Kelsey Hodgman and Maggie Trowbridge, SH, d. Yunseo Ahn and Yunjin Soe, 6-2, 6-2
No. 4 doubles: Jessica Arvizu and Samantha Vanden Berk, SH, d. Musonda Mwila and Emmanuela Voter Moreno, 7-6, 6-3