SH tennis Aaliyah Williams

South Haven No. 1 doubles player Aaliyah Williams competes along with her partner Summer Leadingham, this past Monday, in BCS conference tennis match against Berrien Springs.

 Photo by Tom Renner

South Haven’s varsity tennis team settled for a 4-4 tie with Berrien Springs in a BCS tennis match this past Monday.

No. 1 singles player Jesse Ford and No. 4 singles player Yasmin Becerra won their matches for South Haven, while the No. 3 doubles team of Kelsey Hodgman and Maggie Trowbridge, along with No. 4 doubles team of Jessica Arvizu and Samantha Vanden Berk won their matches for the Rams.

Results from the match follow:

Singles

No. 1 singles: Jesse Ford, SH, d. Betsy Mngo, 6-3, 6-2

No. 2 singles: Issabella Hertsel, BS, d. Daisy Solis, 6-1, 6-3

No. 3 singles: Madylin, BS, d. Catalina Sarco, 7-6, 6-1

No. 4 singles: Yasmin Becerra, SH, d. Danielle Gittens, 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

No. 1 doubles: Tapiwaso Chitaya and Jae Walker, BS, d. Aaliyah Williams and Summer Leadingham, 6-2, 6-2

No. 2 doubles: Jessy Hajaj and Christina Soe, BS, d. Camborley Gleason and Katherine Hartmann, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 doubles: Kelsey Hodgman and Maggie Trowbridge, SH, d. Yunseo Ahn and Yunjin Soe, 6-2, 6-2

No. 4 doubles: Jessica Arvizu and Samantha Vanden Berk, SH, d. Musonda Mwila and Emmanuela Voter Moreno, 7-6, 6-3