South Haven’s varsity boys basketball team opened the 2022-23 season, this past Tuesday, at home, with a convincing victory over Gobles, 48-20. In the photo above, South Haven’s senior and guard Raymond Parks dishes off a pass to another player while surrounded by Gobles defenders. in the photo to the right, Demitri Barrett, senior and a forward, eyes the basket while attempting to make a shot against defensive pressure from a Gobles player.
Rams open season with a victory
Becky Kark
