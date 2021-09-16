South Haven's varsity girls swim team got its feet wet with its first meet of the season, Sept. 9, against Bridgman.
The Rams, which are rebuilding their ranks this year, fell to the Bees, 116-65, but had several bright spots during the meet in South Haven.
Kylie Gorham, Kayley Gorham and LuLu Daugherty, swept the top three spots in the 100-yard breaststroke race, while both of South Haven's teams for the 400-yard freestyle relay came in first and second places.
In addition, the 200-yard medley A relay team of Elena Cavadas, Alexis Eddy, Cianna Cox and Clara Hoag placed second with a time of 2:14.88, while Eva Wildey came in third in the 200 yard freestyle, Cianna Cox, third in the 500-yard freestyle; and Elena Cavadas and Alexis Eddy third and fourth, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle.
Coach Sam Kester gave several other "shout outs" to several of the Rams' swimmers and divers.
"Lauren Daugherty dropped 10.5 seconds on her 200 freestyle," Kester said. "Jessica Arivizu dropped 7.5 seconds on her 100 backstroke. Kayley Gorham stuck all her dives, having just learned one 24 hours prior and dropped 10 seconds on her 100-yard breaststroke."
Individual results and times that earned points for South Haven follow:
200-yard medley relay: 2. South Haven (Elena Cavadas, Cianna Cox, Lexi Eddy, Clara Hoag) 2:14.88
200-yard freestyle: 3. Eve Wildey, 2:30.06; 5. LuLu Daugherty, 2:55.81
200-yard IM: 4. Cianna Cox, 2:54.48; 5. Kylie Gorham, 2:56.44
50-yard freestyle: 4. Clara Hoag, 29.22; 5. Sophie Lee, 30.60
One-meter diving: 3. Clara Hoag, 152.20; 5. Claire Newbarry, 94.45
100-yard butterfly: 3. Claire Newberry, 1:27.27; 4. Olivia Emenhiser, 1:35.88; 5. Meah Inthavong, 1:35.90
100-yard freestyle: 3. Elena Cavadas, 1:02.42; 4. Lexi Eddy, 1:06.97
500-yard freestyle: 3. Cianna Cox, 6:39.60; 4. Eva Wildey, 6:53.55; 5. Gianna Bell, 7:00.15
200-yard freestyle relay: 3. South Haven (Lexi Eddy, Sophie Lee, Claire Newberry, Meah Inthavong), 2:07.11; 4. South Haven ( Evani Flores, Kayley Gorham, Tabi Newberry, Kylie Gorham) 2:13.38
100-yard backstroke: 4. Elena Cavadas, 1:14.40; 5. Tabi Newberry, 1:33.89
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Kylie Gorham, 1:27.29; 2. Kayley Gorham, 1:39.67; 3. LuLu Daugherty, 1:43.11
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Clara Hoag, Cianna Cox, Lexi Eddy, Elena Cavadas) 4:27.61; 2. South Haven (Gianna Bell, Evani Flores, Eva Wildey, Sophie Lee) 4:53.10