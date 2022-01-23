South Haven men's varsity swim team lost a conference meet to Plainwell, 103-80, Tuesday at South Haven.
"It was a tough loss to Plainwell," Rams Coach Thomas Capps said. "We were down some team members, all for different reasons. They (Plainwell) got us in the beginning of the meet and we weren’t able to power back up. The team swam well, though.
The meet started off with the 200-yard medley event, which South Haven's A and B teams have placed well in all of the meets so far this season. But, the Rams had a problem in the event during Tuesday's meet. The A team would have won the race, however, it was disqualified, limiting South Haven's chances of scoring more points for the event.
"Our 200-yard medley A got DQ’d, however I was proud of our B team for stepping up their game and taking first place," Capps said.
The Rams were able to score quite a few points, however, in the 100-yard backstroke event where the team swept the top three spots, with Benjamin Meyer coming in first, Luke Prong, second and Samuel McMillan, third.
South Haven went on to capture several other first-place finishes in the meet. The 200-yard medley relay B team of Samuel McMillan, Yamil Garcia, Kyle Bos and Eduardo Solis won in 2:02.22; Jacob Florey won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.15; Benjamin Meyer touched first in the 100-yard freestyle (53.18) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.71) while Ashton Fields won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:16.12.
Individual results for South Haven follow:
200-yard medley relay: 1. SH B team (Samuel McMillan, Yamil Garcia, Kyle Bos, Eduardo Solis) 2:02.33
200-yard freestyle: 4. Cooper Olney, 2:34.90; 5. Enzo Haqq, 2:38.10
200-yard IM: 4. Ashton Fields, 2:34.94; 5. Luke Prong, 2:35.95
50-yard freestyle: 1. Jacob Florey, 24.15; 2. Kyle Bos 25.60
1-meter diving: 2. Yamil Garcia, 142.05
100-yard butterfly: 3. Kyle Bos, 1:08.67; 5. Samuel McMillan, 1:15.89
100-yard freestyle: 1. Benjamin Meyer, 53.18; 5. Enzo Haqq, 1:06.68
500-yard freestyle: 2. Jacob Florey, 6:13.69; 3. Eduardo Solis, 6:24.77
200-yard freestyle relay: 2. South Haven (Yamil Garcia, Enzo Haqq, Cooper Olney, Ashton Fields) 1:53.58
100-yard backstroke: 1. Benjamin Meyer, 1:03.71; 2. Luke Prong, 1:08.58; 3. Samuel McMillan, 1:11.90
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Ashton Fields, 1:16.12; 3. Yamil Garcia, 1:25.04; 4. Enzo Haqq, 1:28.41
400-yard freestyle relay: 2. South Haven (Jacob Florey, Kyle Bos, Luke Prong, Benjamin Meyer) 3:50.45; 3. South Haven (Samuel McMillan, Cooper Olney, Enzo Haqq, Eduardo Solis) 4:38.00