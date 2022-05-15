South Haven’s varsity softball team picked up two big BCS Conference victories, last week, over Berrien Springs. The Rams took the first game, 5-1, and ended up shutting out the Shamrocks in the nightcap with a convincing 15-0 win.
“Solid defense behind the pitching of Molly Verseput put us in a good position to win,” Rams Coach Wilma Wilson said. “He had some timely hits for a nice couple of conference wins.”
Berrien Springs opened up scoring in the first inning of the opener with a double on the first pitch of the play at bat, scoring one run.
South Haven evened the score at 1-1 in the top of the third inning when Madi Dotson doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
The Rams then pulled away for good with three runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth Alexis Eddy singled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run and Olivia Wiley singled on a 1-2 count, scoring two runs.
Versaput took the win for South Haven, giving up one run on three hits over seven innings, striking out five, with no walks.
Versaput also pitched in the nighcap, allowing only four hits over four innings, striking out two batters and walking zero.
The Rams ginned up their offense in the first inning with one run scored off a single by Olivia Wiley. Myraql McGee then smacked a home run to help the Rams to a 5-0 lead.
South Haven went on to tally five more runs in both the second and third innings, led by Taylor Holland, Kadyn Hoyt, Madi Dotson, and Hayley Rose, all knocking in runs.
The Shamrocks allowed 14 hits and 15 runs over four innings, striking out four and walking one.
South Haven racked up 14 hits in the game. Holland, Wiley, Dotson, Alexis Eddy, and McGee each collected multiple hits for South Haven. Dotson, Wiley, and Holland all had three hits to lead the Rams.
The doubleheader victory improved South Haven’s overall record to 10-8, and 4-2 in the BCS conference.