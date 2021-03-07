State-ranked Division 2 Lakeshore proved to be too much for South Haven’s wrestling team in a quad meet, Saturday, Feb. 27th. However the home team regrouped to defeat Harper Creek and Plainwell.
Results from the matches follow:
Lakeshore 57, South Haven 22
125: Aaron Lucio, L, p. Corbin Fitch, 1:34; 130: Kyle Stampfly, L. p. Ethan Emerson, 1:48; 135: Ray Woodall, SH, p. Austin Dunn, 5:56; 140: Jaden Hollis, SH, p. Dillan Plisow, 1:48: 145: Micah Hanau, L, p. Roderic Yelding, 29 seconds; 152: James Harris, L, p. Jeremy Rowland, 55 seconds; 160: Trevor Winkel, SH, md. Daniel Vaughn, 14-6; 171: Tafara Rukunda, L, p. Josiah Trolinder, 49 seconds; 189: Matthew Vaughn, L, p. Travis Jordan, 1:28; 215: R.J. Veldman, L, d. Preston Calvert, 7-4; 285: Malachi Bell, L, p. Felimon Saucedo, 47 seconds; 103: Taylor Lucas, L, won by forfeit; 112: Osvaldo Vergara, SH, p. Cubby Wolf, 1:32; 119 Cameron Litaker, L, p. Blake Hassevoort, 3:41.
South Haven 57, Harper Creek 23
130: Ethan Emerson, SH, p. Alyssa Martinez, 1:08; 135: Ray Woodall, SH, p. Aiden Stiltner, 2:29; 140: Matthew Martinez, HC, tf. Trent Till, 21-5, 6:00; 145 Jeremy Rowland, SH, d. Brian Castellanos, 7-5; 152: Jeremy Rowland, SH, d. Jake Panconft (injury); 160: Trevor Winkel, SH, d. Easton Kolassa (injury); 171: Nick Martinez, HC, p. Josiah Trolinder, 1:11; 189: Joseph Edmonds, HC, p. Travis Jordan, 1:36; 215: Preston Calvert, SH, p. Hunter Stewart, 1:45; 285: Felimon Saucedo, SH, p. Ozan Hariisrahin, 1:33; 103: Bryce Trimm, HC, d. Ronaldo Vergara by forfeit; 112: Osvaldo Vergara, SH, p. Ethan R. Smith, 1:07; 119: Blake Hassevoort, SH, p. Kyle Almeida, 5:10; 125: Corbin Fitch, SH, p. Ethan W. Smith, 1:20.
South Haven 47, Plainwell 24
135: Ray Woodall, SH, won by forfeit; 140: Mason Meert, P, p. Leemarrius Ivey, 3:12; 145: Trent Till, SH, d. Ryan McDaniel, 4-1; 152: Jeremy Rowland, SH, d. Tyler Preuss, 5-3; 160: Trevor Winkel, SH, p. Matthew Beck, 1:26; 171: Luke Lyons, P, p. Josiah Trolinder, 35 seconds; 189: Travis Jordan, SH, p. Trenton Cooper, 39 seconds; 215: Preston Calvert, SH, won by forfeit: 285: Felimon Saucedo, P, won by forfeit; 112: Osvaldo Vergara, SH, p. Brandan Smith, 25 seconds; 119: Blake Hassevoort, SH, tf. Gordon Heuschen, 15-0, 4:34; 125: Steele Madison, P, p. Corbin Fitch, 33 seconds; 130: Drake Blackmun, P, won by forfeit