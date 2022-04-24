OTSEGO — Coming off a doubleheader victory over Saugatuck, Friday, April 15, South Haven’s varsity softball team came back a day later on Saturday to earn runner-up honors in the Otsego Bulldog Classic.
The Rams faced Constantine in the opening game of the tournament and walked away with a 13-2 victory before losing to the host Bulldogs 16-6 in the finals.
“I’ve been really pleased with how well our team has been hitting,” South Haven Coach Wilma Wilson said. “In the second game, we left 12 runners on base, so we could’ve used some more timely hitting, and our defense still needs to clean up a little bit.”
Against Constantine, the Rams fired up the offense in the first inning with Madi Dotson drawing a walk and scoring one run. By the end of the first inning the Rams led Constantine, 6-0. The Rams sealed the win in the second scoring four more runs, while adding 1 in the third inning and 2 in the fourth.
Kadyn Hoyt earned the win for South Haven. The righthander allowed five hits and two runs over four innings, striking out one and walking one. Molly Versaput threw one inning in relief.
Breanna Bristol took the loss for Constantine. The pitcher went four innings, allowing 13 runs on nine hits.
South Haven’s nine hits came from Kayley Gorham who picked up a single, double and 2 RBIs; Myraql McGee, 2 singles and 2 RBIs; Taylor Holland, 2 singles and 2 RBIs; Kadyn Hoyt, a double and RBI; Madi Dotson, a double and RBI; and Alexis Eddy, a single and RBI.
Hallee Schieber went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Constantine in hits.
The championship game didn’t go so well for the Rams, who suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of Otsego, 16-6.
The Bulldogs led 6-2 after the first inning and went on to extend their lead by four runs in the second and 6 runs in the final inning of play.
The Rams collected 11 hits, while Otsego racked up 12 in the high-scoring contest.
Hoyt took the loss for South Haven. On offense Hoyt had a single, double and RBI; Kamryn Holland a single, double and RBI; Taylor Holland, 2 singles and an RBI; Gorham, 2 singles; Dotson, a double and 2 RBIs; McGee, a single, RBI and 2 stolen bases; and Hannah Kaczmarek, a single.
Following the tournament, the Rams’ overall record stood at 5-1, overall and 2-0 in the BCS Conference. Last week, however, the Rams suffered a loss to Coloma, 10-8.
Rams win easily over Saugatuck
South Haven picked up two easy wins over Saugatuck, April 15, with scores of 16-0, 16-6.
In the opener, Hoyt and Taylor Holland combined their pitching skills in the shut-out victory.
Hoyt also showed off her hitting prowess in the opener, driving in five runs and going 2-for-3 at the plate.
The Rams’ slug fest started in the first inning when Madi Dotson hit a grand slam – her second of the season – to bring in four runs.
In the nightcap, South Haven secured the victory thanks to 9 runs in the third inning.
The offensive firepower was led by Gorham, Kamryn Holland, Arabel Perez, Kadyn Hoyt (who hit a home run), and McGee, all sending runners across the plate.
Saugatuck opened up scoring in the first inning, when M. Jones singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.
After Saugatuck scored two runs in the top of the fifth, South Haven answered with two of their own. Saugatuck scored when Aryssa Knikelbine doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run and Allie Grumney doubled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. South Haven responded when McGee doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring one run, and Holland’s sacrifice fly also scored one run.
The Rams pulled away for good with nine runs in the third inning. In the third Gorham drew a walk, scoring one run, Holland tripled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run, Perez singled on a 1-0 count, scoring two runs, Hoyt drew a walk, scoring one run, McGee drew a walk, scoring one run, and Gorham singled on a 2-1 count, scoring three runs.
Hoyt got the win for South Haven. The righthander allowed seven hits and six runs over five innings, striking out four and walking one.
Jones took the loss for Saugatuck. The pitcher lasted four and a third innings, allowing 10 hits and 16 runs while striking out three.