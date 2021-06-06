South Haven senior Elinor Frost earned her third trip to the MHSAA track and field finals on Saturday to compete in the pole vault competition.
Frost qualified for the Division 2 state finals after placing first at the regional contest at the end of May.
During her years at South Haven High School, Frost has established herself as a scholar and an athlete, according to Athletic Director Adam Verseput.
“Elinor swam, played basketball and ran track this school year. She was also a member of the band, National Honor Society and Quiz Bowl Team,” he said. “Throughout her swim career, she was the 2018 state champion in the 50 freestyle, a two-time runner up and one-time, third-place finisher in the MHSAA state meet. Elinor holds four South Haven pool records and one SCC Conference record. In track, she hold the school record in the pole vault, is a two-time conference and regional champ, and qualified for the MHSAA state track and field championships for the third time.
Frost, who also has been named an academic scholar at the high school this year, plans to attend Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio in the fall where she plans to compete on the swim and track teams.
Conference results
Several members of the South Haven boys and girls track teams earned top honors in the BCS Conference meet. As a team, the Rams’ girls track team earned third place while the boys came in fifth at the meet, May 27, in Niles.
The Rams earned first place in four events. Dayshauna Crowley won the 200-meter race, Elinor Frost won the pole vault event and 400-meter run and the boys 4x800 relay team of Ben Meyer Corban Morrison, Luke Prong and Carson Rooker came in first place.
Other awards were won by Crowley, who finished second in the 100-meter dash and third in the high jump; Dayzha Crowley, second in the shot put; and Carson Rooker, third in the two-mile run, fifth in the mile and sixth in the pole vault event.
