South Haven senior Lucy Ryan helped lead the Lady Rams varsity soccer team to a second-place finish in the South Haven Invitational, April 15 at Ratcliffe Field.
Ryan ended up scoring six goals in the invite.
The Rams first squared off against Edwardsburg, defeating the Eddies 6-2. South Haven was paced by Ryan who scored four goals, alone. Also scoring a goals were sophomore Roxanne Ryan and sophomore Vanessa Alcaraz, who also provided two assists.
Meanwhile, Hastings went on to face the Eddies in the semi-finals. With the final score at 3-3, the match went into a shootout, which Hastings won, 3-2, to advance to the championship round to face South Haven.
Unfortunately, for the Rams, Hastings prevailed, narrowly defeating South Haven, 3-2, to take the championship trophy.
Lucy Ryan scored both of the Rams’ goals in the championship game.
The Rams went on to defeat Bridgman, 4-0, this past Tuesday, while battling chilly temperatures.