South Haven's varsity soccer team dominated the field Wednesday, capping off a 12-0 shut-out victory over Parchment. The victory was the highlight of Senior Night where seven seniors were recognized for their contributions to the soccer team — Alex Patel, Liam Cochran, Cristian Moreno, Tavyan Swagerty, Jayro Perales, Talon Piersein and Arturo Rivas-Lorenzo. The Rams dominated the soccer match against Parchment, a match called at half-time due to the mercy rule.
In the photo above, freshman Levi De La Rosa is shown scoring the Rams' first goal of the game. In the photo to the right, senior Liam Cochran is shown on his way to scoring another goal for the Rams. The victory followed on the heels of Monday's shut-out win over Lawton, 3-0.