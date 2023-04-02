Strong pitching skills helped lead the South Haven varsity softball team to sweep a doubleheader from Paw Paw this past week.
The Rams defeated Paw Paw 10-0, 7-0 during Tuesday’s games in South Haven.
“It was such a great day,” South Haven Coach Wilma Wilson said. “The pitchers did awesome. Pitching, defense and hitting were solid.”
In the opener, Rams pitcher Kadyn Hoyt didn’t allow a single run by the Red Wolves.
The Rams’ offense ramped up in the first inning when Hoyt singled and drove in a runner.
The Rams secured the victory thanks to six runs in the third inning. The offensive firepower was led by Myraql McGee, Kaylee Gorham, Addison DeKoning and Olivia Wiley, all knocking in runs in the inning.
The big inning for South Haven was thanks, in part, to singles by McGee and DeKoning, a triple by Gorham, and a sacrifice fly by Wiley.
Hoyt went six innings, allowing zero runs on two hits, striking out nine and walking zero batters. She also helped on offense, going 2 for 4 at the plate.
In the nightcap, pitcher Molly Verseput threw a no-hitter to help lead South Haven to a second victory over the Red Wolves.
South Haven got on the board in the second inning when Gorham singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
The Rams went on to secure the victory thanks to four runs in the fifth inning. The rally was led by a single by Kaylee Gorham, a ground-out by Madilynn Dotson and a double by Kadyn Hoyt.
South Haven Varsity Rams Softball 2023 batters contributing to the big inning included Hoyt, Dotson and Gorham, who all drove in runs.
Verseput lasted seven innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out three and walking zero.
In earlier action, South Haven opened its softball season by splitting a doubleheader with Hartford. The Rams won the opener, 15-3, but narrowly lost the nightcap, 10-8.
Dotson led the Rams on offense in the opener, doubling in the first inning, and earning singles in the second, fourth and fifth innings.
The Rams got on the scoreboard in the first inning when Olivia Wiley grounded out, scoring one run.
The Rams went on to score four runs in the fifth inning. The offensive onslaught came from a single by Dotson, by Kadyn Hoyt and an error on a ball put in play by Kamryn Holland.
Hoyt took the win, allowing three hits and three runs over five innings, striking out four. DeKoning threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Valdes took the loss for Hartford Huskies Varsity. The bulldog lasted six innings, allowing 11 hits and 15 runs while striking out two.
The Rams tallied 11 hits in the opener. Dotson, Taylor Holland, Holland, and Wiley each racked up multiple hits for South Haven.
The Rams went on to struggle during the nightcap, even though fighting back after trailing by seven runs in the fourth inning.
The Rams put up seven runs in the failed comeback. Taylor Holland, Olivia Wiley, Kadyn Hoyt, Molly Versaput, and Grace Strebeck powered the rally with RBIs.
Versaput was in the circle for South Haven, surrendering five runs on two hits over three innings and striking out two. Hoyt and Holland entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two and a third innings and two-thirds of an inning, respectively.
The Rams’ offense collected 11 hits, led by Versaput, Holland and Strebeck, with two hits, each.