South Haven’s varsity girls soccer team have captured the BCS conference title, with a perfect 8-0 record in league play.
They now will be turning their attention this week to the District 3 tournament, hoping to knock off last year’s district champ, Dowagiac.
The Rams, which are seeded No. 1 in the tournament received a bye in the opening matches and will face the winner of the Constantine-Dowagiac match in the semi-final round at 6 p.m., Tuesday, at Ratcliffe Field. If they win, they will proceed to the finals at 6 p.m, Friday, June 3 at Berrien Springs High School.
“I would like to congratulate the girls on an amazing season,” Coach Carlos Aguayo said. “We finished the regular season was a 16-3-1 record and finished first place in the BCS with a record of 8-0, while only allowing 2 goals in conference play. This was my first year as head coach for the girls program and it was very evident from the first open gym that these girls were hungry and willing to work hard to have a successful year.
But, the Rams aren’t resting on their laurels.
“When we started, we set out to accomplish some goals, and so far, we are on task to accomplish what we set out to do,” Aguayo said. “We feel good about our chances going into the district tournament but fully understand that it’s going to take a quality effort on our behalf. There are some quality teams in our district.”