South Haven's varsity softball team improved its record to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore Division this past week after defeating Bridgman, Tuesday, in both games of a doubleheader.
The Rams captured both victories with a 7-3 victory in the opener and a convincing 12-2 win in the nightcap.
"It was a great team effort," Rams Coach Wilima Wilson said. "Good pitching and defense and nice to see batting adjust to get the job done."
South Haven pitcher Kadyn Hoyt took the win in the opener, surrendering three runs on eight hits over seven innings, striking out 13 batters and walking one.
The Rams racked up eight hits in the opener. Kamryn Holland and Grace Strebeck each collected two hits to lead South Haven on offense.
In the nightcap, the Rams jumped out to an early lead over the Bees. In the first inning alone, the Rams scored on a double by Olivia Wiley, a double by Kamryn Holland, a stolden base by Holland, an error, and a single by Molley Verseput.
Verseput also pitched for South Haven in the nightcap. She went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out four.
The Rams tallied 10 hits in the game. Taylor Holland, Kamryn Holland and Grace Strebeck each racked up two hits to lead the South Haven offense.
The victories over Bridgman come on the heels of earlier softball action for the Rams.
Northview tournament
On April 15, the Rams competed in a tournament at Grand Rapids Northview, defeating Northview 11-10, before losing to Otsego, 8-7.
"We played with a lot of heart today," Wilson said. "Even when we were down, we kept battling. Both games could've gone either way. There was a lot of great softball."
In the game against Northview, the Rams got on the board in the first inning when Taylor Holland hit a solo homer. Then, the Rams put up five runs in the fourth inning. The offensive firepower was led by Grace Strebeck, Taylor Holland, and Olivia Wiley, all driving in runs in the inning.
Northview Varsity Wildcats scored four runs in the fourth inning. Northview Varsity Wildcats's big inning was driven by home runs by Maggie Sandoval and Abby Barnes.
By the bottom of the sixth inning, the Rams were down 10-9 when an error occurred by Northview's defense enabling South Haven to score two runs to win the game.
Molly Verseput started in the pitcher's circle for South Haven. She lasted lasted three innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out one and walking one. Kadyn Hoyt pitched the final four innings and picked up the win giving up 8 hits, 5 runs and striking out 2.
South Haven had 11 hits in the game. Madilynn Dotson and Taylor Holland each managed three hits to lead the Rams.
In the game against Otsego, the Bulldogs prevailed. The game was tied at 7-7 with Otsego batting in the bottom of the sixth and scoring the winning run.
Kadyn Hoyt took the loss for South Haven. The righty surrendered eight runs on nine hits over six innings, striking out three. Unfortunately, the Rams had 5 errors in the game.
South Haven collected 11 hits. Taylor Holland, Kamryn Holland, and Gorham each racked up multiple hits. Taylor Holland led the Rams' offense with four hits in four at-bats, including two doubles.
Victories ove Fennville
The Rams hosted Fennville, April 13, in a doubleheader, earning two convincing victories, 17-0, 22-1.
In the opener, Kadyn Hoyt pitched 2 innings, facing 5 batters, giving up no hits and striking out 4. Allison DeKoning came in for relief in the third and gave up no hits, while striking out one batter. Taylor Holland led South Haven's offense with a triple, single and RBI, followed by Kadyn Hoyt with a double, single and RBI; Grace Strebeck with a double, single and 3 RBIs; Madi Dotson with 2 base hits and 2 RBIs; Sam Beeney with 2 base hits; Kamryn Holland with a double and 2 RBIs and Olivia Wiley with a triple and an RBI and Myraql McGee with a base hit.
In game two, Molly Verspeut pitched a complete game giving up 2 hits an striking out 6 batters. Kadyn Hoyt led the offense going 4-4 at bat with a base hit, 2 doubles and a home run over the center field fence, while bringing in four RBIs.