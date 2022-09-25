South Haven’s volleyball team went two-for-two Tuesday in a double dual at home, defeating both Delton-Kellogg and Galesburg.
The two victories following what Coach Megan Washegesic described as a “disheartening” Southwest Athletic Conference loss to Coloma on Sept. 15.
During Tuesday’s match, the Rams defeated Delton-Kellogg in two straight sets, 25-15, 25-18, and went on to defeat Galesburg, also in two sets, 25-15, 25-22.
Both senior, Kadyn Hoyt, and junior, Kamryn Holland led the Rams’ offense with 10 kills each and 4 aces. Respectively they had 5 and 4 digs on defense.
Setter Taylor Holland had a strong showing with 26 assists and led the team with 3 blocks and 6 aces while tallying 6 digs.
Freshman Charlotte Knox continued her strong presence at the net, tallying 8 kills and 2 blocks. Myraql McGee picked up 7 digs on the night and Kayley Gorham chipped in 3 kills of her own.