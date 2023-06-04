South Haven’s varsity baseball team upped its overall season record to 16-14, after settling for a split in a doubleheader against Thornapple-Kellogg this past week.
In the opener, South Haven picked up 12 hits en-route to a 12-3 victory, while narrowly losing the nightcap, 10-9.
Brady Dannenberg led in hits with three, followed by Talon Piersien, J. Bosma and Jake Burleson with two, each.
In the nightcap, South Haven racked up 11 hits. J. Sumners led with three, followed by Charlie Morse and Q. Hayes with 2 each.
The double-header split against Thornapple came after the Rams grabbed both sides of a doubleheader against Paw Paw at home, May 24, 7-6, 12-2, along with two more victories over Martin on May 23, 18-3, 19-12.
The Rams entered post-season play Saturday with a district opener against Hamilton at Hamilton High School.