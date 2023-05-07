South Haven’s varsity softball team faced a determined Schoolcraft squad April 27 in a doubleheader losing the opener, but coming back to win the nightcap.
“We were happy to bounce back in game two and hit the ball well behind solid pitching by Molly Verseput and better defense,” Rams coach Wilma Wilson said.
In the opener, the Rams fell behind early and couldn’t come back in the 7-1 loss.
Kadyn Hoyt took the loss for the Rams. The right-hander surrendered seven runs on nine hits over four-and-a-third innings, striking out four and walking one.
Taylor Holland went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead South Haven of offense.
During the nightcap, the Rams asserted their will over Schoolcraft, winning the contest 12-2.
In the bottom of the first inning, South Haven tied things up at two when Madilynn Dotson doubled, scoring two runs.
The Rams pulled away for good with three runs in the second inning. Taylor Holland drew a walk, scoring one run, Kadyn Hoyt singled, scoring one run, and Dotson drew a walk, scoring one run.
In the fourth inning, South Haven put the pressure on, led by back-to-back home runs. Molly Verseput hit her first of the season over the centerfield fence and Myraql McGee drove her first of the season over the left-field fence.
Verseput pitched the Rams to victory. The right-hander allowed five hits and two runs over five innings, striking out three and walking one.
South Haven totaled 10 hits. Wiley and Verseput each collected two hits to lead the Rams. The Rams didn’t commit a single error in the field.
The doubleheader split put the Rams’ overall record at 14-5, and 6-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore Division.
SH baseball team splits DH with Coloma
South Haven settled for a split in a doubleheader against the Comets, on Wednesday. The Rams lost a close game, 1-0, and earned a convincing 6-2 victory in the nightcap.
In the 6-2 victory, J. Bosma and J. Sumners each hit a double to lead the Rams on offense.