South Haven’s varsity softball team swept Berrien Springs in a non-conference doubleheader last week while settling for a split in a doubleheader against Watervliet.
The Rams faced the Shamrocks May 5 at home and won both games, 11-1, 13-8.
“There was great energy and delivery from the team to capture two wins,” South Haven Coach Wilma Wilson said.
In the opener, the Rams scored five runs in the second inning to take charge of the game. The offense was led by Taylor Holland, Olivia Wile, Kamryn Holland and Kadyn Hoyt, all driving in runs.
Hoyt was the winning pitcher in the opener. She went five innings, allowing one run on one hit and striking out six.
South Haven collected 10 hits in the opener. Wiley and Taylor Holland each racked up multiple hits. Wiley went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the Rams.
In the nightcap, South Haven ran off with the lead late in the game in a 13-8 victory. Bats blistered as the Lady Rams collected 11 hits and Berrien Springs tallied nine in the high-scoring game.
South Haven tallied four runs in the sixth inning led by singles from Molly Verseput and Myraql McGee.
Hoyt earned the win for South Haven. The righty lasted two and a third innings, allowing zero hits and zero runs while striking out five and walking zero.
Pitcher Molly Verseput started the game for South Haven. The righthander surrendered eight runs on nine hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out three
South Haven totaled 11 hits in the game. Kadyn Hoyt and Madilyn Dotson each collected two hits to lead the Rams.
On Tuesday, May 9, the Rams faced Watervliet in a Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup, losing the opener, 9-6, while rebounding to win the second game, 16-4.
“We came out and hit the tar out of the ball in game two,” South Haven Coach Dave Gumpert said. “It really could have been a sweep had we not made multiple mistakes in game one.”
During the opener, the Rams watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover. Both teams had nine hits in the high-scoring contest.
The Rams tallied three runs in the seventh inning. The offensive firepower was led by Madilynn Dotson and Grace Strebeck, who both drove in runs.
Kadyn Hoyt took the loss for South Haven. The pitcher went six innings, allowing nine runs on nine hits, striking out one and walking one.
Molly Verseput, Dotson, Olivia Wiley, and Hoyt all had multiple hits for South Haven. Verseput led with three hits in four at bats.
The Rams regrouped for the nightcap, however.
Madilynn Dotson got busy on the base paths in game 2, knocking four hits in South Haven’s 16-4 victory. Dotson singled in the third, doubled in the third, singled in the fourth and singled in the fifth.
The Rams notched 12 runs in the third inning, alone. Big bats in the inning were led by walks by DeKoning and McGee, singles by Dotson and Molly Verseput, doubles by Holland and Dotson, a triple by Wiley and by McGee.
Verseput was the winning pitcher for South Haven. Verseput allowed seven hits and four runs over five innings, striking out one and walking one.
South Haven tallied 19 hits in the nightcap. Dotson, Holland, Verseput, Kaylee Gorham, Grace Strebeck and McGee all managed multiple hits with Holland and Dotson each garnering four hits to lead the Rams.
The split with Watervliet put South Haven’s overall record to 17-6 and 7-1 in the SAC Lakeshore Division.