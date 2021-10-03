South Haven captured four first-place finishes in a swim meet this past Tuesday against Plainwell.
The Rams won the 200-yard medley relay, the 100-yard freestyle, the 100-yard breaststroke and the 400-yard freestyle relay. The Rams also took the top three spots in the 100-yard breaststroke, with Kylie Gorham placing first; followed by Sophie Lee, second; and Meah Inthavong, third.
The Trojans won the meet, 106-75.
Results for South Haven follow:
200-yard medley relay: 1. South Haven (Lexi Eddy, Kylie Gorham, Elena Cavadas, Clara Hoag) 2:11.21
200-yard freestyle: 4. Sophie Lee, 2:31.26; 5. Claire Newberry, 2:38.77
200-yard IM: 4. Olivia Emenhiser, 3:10.09; 5. Meah Inthavong, 3:10.48
50-yard freestyle: 2. Elena Cavadas, 27.47; 4. Cianna Cox, 28.96
One-meter diving: 3. Clara Hoag, 164.30; 5. Gianna Bell, 127.40
100-yard butterfly: 2. Clara Hoag, 1:1.54; 5. Kylie Gorham, 1:27.99
100-yard freestyle: 1. Elena Cavadas, 1:01.85; 4. Gianna Bell, 1:06.42
500-yard freestyle: 3. Cianna Cox, 6:21.54; 4. Eve Wildey, 6:33.90
200-yard freestyle relay: 2. South Haven (Clara Hoag, Lexi Eddy, Gianna Bell, Elena Cavadas) 1:55.42
100-yard backstroke: 3. Eve Wildey, 1:18.91; 5. Kayley Gorham, 1:26.26
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Kylie Gorham, 1:25.78; 2. Sophie Lee, 1:29.28; 3. Meah Inthavong, 1:35.79
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Olivia Emenhiser, Evani Flores, Claire Newberry, Sophie Lee) 4:57.42; 2. South Haven (Kayley Gorham, Grace Lundy, Jessica Arvizu, Tabi Newberry) 5:37.99ww