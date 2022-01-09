South Haven’s varsity boys swim team started the new year right with a conference victory, Tuesday, over Allegan.
The Rams defeated the Tigers, 95-84.
“All in all, it was a great meet, especially coming from five days off, one practice and then a meet,” South Haven Swim Coach Thomas Capps said. “I’m proud of this team. We Stand 2-0 in meets, and now 1-0 for our league.”
South Haven’s 200-yard medley relay team of Benjamin Meyer, Ashton Fields, Jacob Florey and Jacob Meyer took first place with a time of 1:48.72 and is now eying a trip to the Division 2 state meet if it can shave a couple of seconds off its time.
“Adding Ashton Fields into the breaststroke, and moving Florey, we took first, cutting our original time by 2 seconds, and now we’re only 2.23 seconds away from hitting that state cut time,” Capps said.
The Rams’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Ethan Cole, Eddie Solis, Ashton Fields and Kyle Bos also swam to a first-place finish with a time of 1:52.37, while Yamil Garcia placed first in the one-meter diving competition and Jacob Meyer, first, in the 50-yard freestyle.
Capps also gave a shout-out to several South Haven swimmers who earned runner-up honors in their events: Eddie Solis, 200 freestyle; Luke Prong, a personal record in the 100-yard butterfly (he also placed second in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard freestyle); 400-yard freestyle relay team; Sam McMillan, 100-yard backstroke; and Ashton Fields, 100-yard breaststroke.
“Ashton Fields came in second against a fierce competitor in our league – Titus Smith of Allegan,” Capps said. “He fought hard for the second-place position as well, touching out Allegan’s Paulo DeMacedo, by 0.34 seconds.”
South Haven’s results follow:
South Haven 95 Allegan 84
200-yard medley relay: 1. South Haven (Benjamin Meyer, Ashton Fields, Jacob Florey, Jacob Meyer) 1:48.72; 3. South Haven (Luke Prong, Yamil Garcia, Kyle Bos, Ethan Cole) 2:02.58
200-yard freestyle: 2. Eduardo Solis, 2:14.92; 3. Sam McMillan, 2:29.17
200-yard IM: 2. Benjamin Meyer, 2:23.33; 3. Jacob Florey, 2:29.84; 4. Ashton Fields, 2:49.10
50-yard freestyle: 1. Jacob Meyer, 23.24; 3. Luke Prong, 25.79; 4. Kyle Bos, 25.84
One-meter diving: 1. Yamil Garcia, 146.30 points
100-yard butterfly: 2. Luke Prong, 1:07.01; 3. Kyle Bos, 1:13.88; 4. Eduardo Solis, 1:19.17
100-yard freestyle: 2. Benjamin Meyer, 55.11; 3. Jacob Florey, 56.20
500-yard freestyle: 3. Enzo Haqq, 8:28.15; 4. Jacob Bristol, 8:46.83
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Ethan Cole, Eduardo Solis, Ashton Fields, Kyle Bos) 1:52.37; 3. South Haven (Sam McMillan, Yamil Garcia, Simon Hiatt, Enzo Haqq) 2:09.32
100-yard backstroke: 2. Sam McMillan, 1:16.34; 3. Cooper Olney, 1:30.71; 5. Simon Hiatt, 2:08.16
100-yard breaststroke: 2. Ashton Fields, 1:19.69; 4. Yamil Garcia, 1:25.27; 5. Ethan Cole, 1:31.11
400-yard freestyle relay: 2. South Haven (Jacob Meyer, Luke Prong, Benjamin Meyer, Jacob Florey) 3:41.75; 3. South Haven (Cooper Olney, Sam McMillan, Enzo Haqq, Eduardo Solis) 5:05.35