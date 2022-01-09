SH swim Eduardo Solis

South Haven’s Eduardo Solis competes in the 200-yard freestyle race during Tuesday’s conference meet against Allegan. Solis came in second place in the event.

 Photo by Tom Renner

South Haven’s varsity boys swim team started the new year right with a conference victory, Tuesday, over Allegan.

The Rams defeated the Tigers, 95-84.

“All in all, it was a great meet, especially coming from five days off, one practice and then a meet,” South Haven Swim Coach Thomas Capps said. “I’m proud of this team. We Stand 2-0 in meets, and now 1-0 for our league.”

South Haven’s 200-yard medley relay team of Benjamin Meyer, Ashton Fields, Jacob Florey and Jacob Meyer took first place with a time of 1:48.72 and is now eying a trip to the Division 2 state meet if it can shave a couple of seconds off its time.

“Adding Ashton Fields into the breaststroke, and moving Florey, we took first, cutting our original time by 2 seconds, and now we’re only 2.23 seconds away from hitting that state cut time,” Capps said.

The Rams’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Ethan Cole, Eddie Solis, Ashton Fields and Kyle Bos also swam to a first-place finish with a time of 1:52.37, while Yamil Garcia placed first in the one-meter diving competition and Jacob Meyer, first, in the 50-yard freestyle.

Capps also gave a shout-out to several South Haven swimmers who earned runner-up honors in their events: Eddie Solis, 200 freestyle; Luke Prong, a personal record in the 100-yard butterfly (he also placed second in the 200-yard IM and 100-yard freestyle); 400-yard freestyle relay team; Sam McMillan, 100-yard backstroke; and Ashton Fields, 100-yard breaststroke.

“Ashton Fields came in second against a fierce competitor in our league – Titus Smith of Allegan,” Capps said. “He fought hard for the second-place position as well, touching out Allegan’s Paulo DeMacedo, by 0.34 seconds.”

South Haven’s results follow:

South Haven 95 Allegan 84

200-yard medley relay: 1. South Haven (Benjamin Meyer, Ashton Fields, Jacob Florey, Jacob Meyer) 1:48.72; 3. South Haven (Luke Prong, Yamil Garcia, Kyle Bos, Ethan Cole) 2:02.58

200-yard freestyle: 2. Eduardo Solis, 2:14.92; 3. Sam McMillan, 2:29.17

200-yard IM: 2. Benjamin Meyer, 2:23.33; 3. Jacob Florey, 2:29.84; 4. Ashton Fields, 2:49.10

50-yard freestyle: 1. Jacob Meyer, 23.24; 3. Luke Prong, 25.79; 4. Kyle Bos, 25.84

One-meter diving: 1. Yamil Garcia, 146.30 points

100-yard butterfly: 2. Luke Prong, 1:07.01; 3. Kyle Bos, 1:13.88; 4. Eduardo Solis, 1:19.17

100-yard freestyle: 2. Benjamin Meyer, 55.11; 3. Jacob Florey, 56.20

500-yard freestyle: 3. Enzo Haqq, 8:28.15; 4. Jacob Bristol, 8:46.83

200-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Ethan Cole, Eduardo Solis, Ashton Fields, Kyle Bos) 1:52.37; 3. South Haven (Sam McMillan, Yamil Garcia, Simon Hiatt, Enzo Haqq) 2:09.32

100-yard backstroke: 2. Sam McMillan, 1:16.34; 3. Cooper Olney, 1:30.71; 5. Simon Hiatt, 2:08.16

100-yard breaststroke: 2. Ashton Fields, 1:19.69; 4. Yamil Garcia, 1:25.27; 5. Ethan Cole, 1:31.11

400-yard freestyle relay: 2. South Haven (Jacob Meyer, Luke Prong, Benjamin Meyer, Jacob Florey) 3:41.75; 3. South Haven (Cooper Olney, Sam McMillan, Enzo Haqq, Eduardo Solis) 5:05.35