South Haven’s varsity girls swim team opened its season this past Tuesday with a convincing 106-76 victory of visiting Holland.
The Rams picked up 10 first-place finishes in the meet with the highlight being Abby Wettlaufer who earned MHSAA state meet qualifying times in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly races. South Haven divers Clara Hoag and Gianna Bell also qualified for the MISCA state meet after taking first and second place, respectively, in the meet.
“We’re really excited about our win,” said Rams Coach Julie Bell. “We have a small team, but we are mighty. We are looking forward to a successful season and can’t wait to see what these girls can do.”
Results for South Haven from the meet follow:
200-yard medley relay: 2. South Haven (Abby Wettlaufer, Gianna Bell, Elina Cavades, Marissa Uckele) 2:07.96; 3. South Haven (Olivia Emenhiser, Clara Hoag, Claire Newberry, Cianna Cox) 2:23.15
200-yard freestyle: 3. Claire Newberry, 2:39.57; 4. Olivia Emenhiser, 2:51.26; 5. LuLu Daugherty, 2:52.84
200-yard IM: 1. Elena Cavadas, 2:40.19; 2. Marissa Uckele, 2:43.82; 4. Evani Flores, 3:04.60
50-yard freestyle: 1. Abby Wettlaufer, 25.95; 3. Hannah Moshan, 31.45; 5. LuLu Daugherty, 32.52
1-meter diving: 1. Clara Hoag, 178.30 points; 2. Gianna Bell, 132.70 points
100-yard butterfly: 1. Abby Wettlaufer, 1:01.27; 3. Gianna Bell, 1:16.98; 4. Claire Newberry, 1:32.34
100-yard freestyle: 1. Clara Hoag, 1:03.77; 2. Grace Lundy, 1:11.61; 3. Tabby Newberry, 1:12.67
500-yard freestyle: 1. Cianna Cox, 6:34.21; 3. Evani Flores, 6:57.52; 4. Olivia Emenhiser, 7:15.92
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Abby Wettlaufer, Gianna Bell, Cianna Cox, Elena Cavadas) 1:53.85; 3. South Haven (Evani flores, Clara Hoag, LuLu Daugherty, Hannah Moshan) 2:08.54
100-yard backstroke: 3. Tabi Newberry, 1:28.88; 5. Ruby Peterson, 2:00.57
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Elena Cavadas, 1:19.20; 4. Grace Lundy, 1:41.51; 5. Alexis Kasinger, 1:41.76
400-yard freestyle relay: 2. South Haven (Marissa Uckele, Claire Newberry, Evani Flores, Cianna Cox) 4:38.65