South Haven’s varsity swim team captured championship victories in four events, along with several league record-breaking finishes at the Southwestern and Central Michigan Conference meet at Harper Creek High School in Battle Creek on Feb. 25.
“What a weekend for our boys varsity swim team,” said Rams Coach Thomas Capps. “Their conference meet brought personal bests, state qualifications and record-breaking swims.”
South Haven swimmers who earned first place finishes included Jake Meyer, who competed in the 50-yard freestyle event with a time of 21.61, breaking both a school record and an SCC conference record. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Luke Prong, Kyle Bos, Ben Meyer and Jack Meyer, also came in first with a time of 1:29.51, breaking both a school record and an SCC conference record; while Ben Meyer finished first in the 100-freestyle with a time of 48.53; along with the 200-medley relay of Ben Meyer, Ashton Fields, Kyle Bos and Jake Meyer, with a time of 1:42.70.
The Rams, overall, finished fourth in the conference meet. Otsego won the meet with 503 points, followed by Plainwell in second with 447; Harper Creek, in third with 357; followed by South Haven, 306; Alma, 229; Marshall, 205; Sturgis, 183; and Allegan, 37.
Individual results for South Haven follow:
200-yard medley relay: 1. South Haven (Ben Meyer, Ashton Fields, Kyle Bos, Jacob Meyer) 1:42.70; 10. South Haven (Sam McMillan, Enzo Haqq, Luke Prong, Sam Rose) 1:58.93
200-yard freestyle: 11. Eduardo Solis, 2:08.62
200-yard IM: 11. Sam McMillan, 2:25.34
50-yard freestyle: 1. Jacob Meyer, 21.61; 3. Kyle Bos, 22.91; 7. Ashton Fields, 23.83
100-yard butterfly: 3. Jacob Meyer, 57.58; 8. Kyle Bos, 1:01.24; 9. Luke Prong, 59.78
100-yard freestyle: 1. Ben Meyer, 48.53
500-yard freestyle: 13. Sam Rose, 5:59.65
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Kyle Bos, Luke Prong, Ben Meyer, Jacob Meyer) 1:29.51; 8. South Haven (Sam McMillan, Eduardo Solis, Sam Rose, Ashton Fields) 1:42.33
100-yard backstroke: 5. Ben Meyer, 58.60; 9. Luke Prong, 1:00.92; 13. Sam McMillan, 1:07.56
100-yard breaststroke: 2. Ashton Fields, 1:04.19; 16. Yamil Garcia, 1:20.58
400-yard freestyle relay: 9. South Haven (Enzo Haqq, Carson Dissette, Sam Rose, Eduardo Solis) 3:56.91; 13. South Haven (Cooper Olney, Nicholas McMillan, Blake Martin, Julius Filbrandt) 4:33.85
5 Rams swimmers headed to state meet
Five South Haven swimmers will be headed to the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 3 state meet, March 10-11.
The swimmers include Ben Meyer, Jake Meyer, Ashton Fields, Kyle Bos and Luke Prong. Senior Ben Meyer, alone, qualified for five state events, but will be limited to four due to exceeding the maximum amount of events that swimmers can compete in at the state competition.
The South Haven swimmers will be competing in the following events:
200-yard medley relay: Ben Meyer, backstroke; Ashton Fields, breaststroke; Kyle Bos, butterfly; Jake Meyer, freestyle
50-yard freestyle: Jake Meyer, Ben Meyer, Kyle Bos
200-yard freestyle: Kyle Bos, Luke Prong, Ben Meyer, Jake Meyer
100-yard freestyle: Ben Meyer
100-yard backstroke: Ben Meyer (qualified, but not swimming due to the maximum entry eligibility)
100-yard breaststroke: Ashton Fields