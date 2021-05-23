South Haven’s varsity girls tennis team ended the 2021 season with a fourth-place finish in the BCS-SAC Athletic Conference.
South Haven went into the conference tournament earlier this month in fourth place in the regular dual season with a 3-3-1 record, and ended up finishing, fourth, overall, in the league after competing in the tournament.
“I thought the girls played some of their best tennis of the season at conference,” Rams Tennis Coach Alec Green said. “This team has made tremendous progress as the season went on. The ladies have worked hard and I thought that showed at conference.”
During the conference tournament, South Haven’s Jesse Ford finished fourth at No.1 Singles; while the No. 3 doubles team of Kelsey Hodgman and Maggie Trowbridge, along with No. 4 doubles players Jessica Arizu and Samantha VandenBerk, came in fourth place.
Brandywine captured league honors with a perfect 7-0 dual season record; Niles came in second with a 6-1 record; Buchanan, third, 5-2; and South Haven, fourth, 3-3-1. Berrien Springs placed with with a 2-3-2 record; New Buffalo, sixth; 1-4-2; and Bridgman/LMC, sixth, 1-5-1.