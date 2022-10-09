South Haven's varsity volleyball team was hot at the net and from the service line in capturing three victories over Comstock, Lawrence and Fennville over the past week.
The Rams faced Fennville, this past Tuesday, in a Southwestern Athletic Conference match and swept the host Blackhawks in three straight sets, 25-13, 25-6, 25-14.
"We have been working on timing with our setter and middles to run a faster attack and we are starting to connect more consistently," Rams Coach Megan Washegesic said. "This, along with good free-ball passing, allowed the girls to dominate net play and gain confidence in running a variety of attacks."
Setter Taylor Holland racked up 26 assists and 4 aces in the match. Senior Kadyn Hoyt crushed the ball with 11 kills, 2 aces, 9 digs, and a solo block, while freshman Charlotte Knox put on a show with quick attacks in the middle, racking up 8 kills. She also had 5 blocks, 14 digs, and 3 aces. Junior Myraql McGee had some big swings of her own with 3 kills and had 9 digs and a block. "Sophomore Molly Verseput is easing back into the line up after an injury pre-season and delivered 4 kills and a block on the outside," Washegesic noted. "Junior Kayley Gorham is developing a nasty float serve and she has a lot of movement on the ball. She dominated set 2 all on her own with 4 aces on 20 serves and no errors while also nabbing 3 digs."
The victory over Fennville followed on the heels of a tri-meet, Sept. 29 against Comstock and Lawrence.
The Rams first faced Lawrence and defeated the Tigers in two sets, 25-11, 25-6. They then took on Comstock, which put up a fight. Comstock took it to three sets, but the Rams prevailed with scores of 25-13, 21-25, 15-5.
"We are a solid passing team and that allowed our offense to ignite in those two matches," Washegesic said.
Hoyt led the team with 13 kills. She also had 2 aces, 2 blocks and 6 digs. McGee was hot with 8 kills, 1 block and 3 aces. Knox continued her strong presence at the net with 5 kills and 7 blocks while chipping in 4 aces. Kamryn Holland had 5 kills of her own and led the team with 6 aces. Taylor Holland also had a big night with 4 blocks, 5 aces and 26 assists.
The Rams will host Bridgman, Monday, Oct. 10, marking the team's senior night and its last home match of the regular season.